Search continues for escaped Forrest County inmates

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Authorities continue their search for two inmates who escaped from the Forrest County Jail.
According to Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, officials at the county jail noticed 26-year-old Carlos Sibley and 29-year-old Donaven Harris were missing sometime Friday night.
Tryner said the two apparently escaped from their cell, made their way into the jail yard and “breached” the fence to escape the facility.
No correctional officers were injured during the escape.
Tryner also said that authorities with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Department of Corrections were in Lamar County today from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. looking for Sibley and Harris.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the two were last seen near 2008 Oak Grove Road. Sibley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red shirt underneath, black shorts, white socks, and black sandals. Harris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and white socks.
The University of Southern Mississippi issued a shelter in place order after Sibley and Harris were spotted on campus near the Hillcrest dorms.
Sibley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in September 2018 for the 2016 shooting death of 64-year-old Frank Jenkins. Harris is serving a sentence for armed robbery and still has two aggravated assault charges pending, Tryner said.
Sibley and Harris are both 5-foot-9 and weigh around 160 to 165 pounds, according to jail records.
If you see the two, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.
