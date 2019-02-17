Rebels Force Turnovers to Tame Tigers, 75-65

Following a week against the Tigers of Auburn and Missouri, Ole Miss heads east for its third road contest in a four-game stretch. The Rebels will face South Carolina (Feb. 19) in a matchup that could have a major factor in SEC Tournament seeding. At 8-4 in the SEC, Ole Miss is now tied with the Gamecocks for fourth in the conference standings. The top four teams earn a double bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament. Tipoff from Columbia is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.