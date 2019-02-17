Nick Weatherspoon Suspended Indefinitely

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State sent out a release at 5:57 Saturday evening with only two sentences on Nick Weatherspoon’s suspension.
“Nick Weatherspoon has been suspended indefinitely from game competition for violation of team rules. There will be no further comment on this matter until there is a change in Nick’s status.”
The release was sent less than two hours before Mississippi State’s road contest at Arkansas.
Nick was a starting guard for the Bulldogs that was averaging 9.6 points per game. The sophomore played 26 minutes in State’s win over Alabama Tuesday night. He had six points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.