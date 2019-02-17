Mississippi State Baseball Sweeps Season-Opening Series with Youngstown State

“It was a good weekend, all around, with all the festivities. I think it just worked out great. Our guys got to get out there and get comfortable. It took us a couple of innings on Friday night, but they got out there and did a great job. I was impressed this weekend. We pounded the strike zone, we made a lot of plays on the weekend. Those guys had a really good offensive weekend. It was nice to get them out there and get the butterflies out for players and coaches. Taking everything in was nice.”