Man charged after sexually assaulting child

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - On February 16, Vicksburg Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Anthony Dwayne Hall with Molesting of a child.
Vicksburg police investigated a rape call on February 11, 2019 around 5:30 p.m. at 609 Rigby Street.
Hall apparently picked up a 12-year-old female relative and took her to an undisclosed location and touched her inappropriately. Hall is registered as a sex offender. Hall is currently being held in the Warren County jail on an unrelated charge.
Hall will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday February 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Angela Carpenter to face a charge of Molesting of a child.
