FIRST ALERT: BIG rain chances are in the 7-day forecast!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Yesterday's cold front stalled out to our south last night before lifting back north as a warm front... this has allowed temperatures to warm into the low-mid 60s for our Central & SW counties. Areas north of the metro are still in the low 50s as of 5:30am, but will warm into the afternoon! Highs will range from the low 60s to the north, upper 60s in the metro, and around 70° for our southern counties before a cold front pushes back through and drops our temperatures again into Monday. Expect likely, off and on showers today thanks to this active setup... even a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
High pressure will temporarily build back in for Monday behind the cold front, which looks to stall out south of the Gulf Coast. This will leave us cooler and mostly dry for Monday before several disturbances out of the SW work their way along the aforementioned front, bringing us widespread shower and storm chances through the end of the 7-day forecast. Many of us will end up with 3-6" of rainfall by the end of this, with localized higher amounts north of I-20 (2-4" more likely for our southernmost counties). Of course, this draws flash flooding and river flooding concerns over the forecast period.
Be sure to stay tuned with the First Alert Weather team for continued rain amount updates through the week!
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.