FIRST ALERT: BIG rain chances are in the 7-day forecast!

High pressure will temporarily build back in for Monday behind the cold front, which looks to stall out south of the Gulf Coast. This will leave us cooler and mostly dry for Monday before several disturbances out of the SW work their way along the aforementioned front, bringing us widespread shower and storm chances through the end of the 7-day forecast. Many of us will end up with 3-6" of rainfall by the end of this, with localized higher amounts north of I-20 (2-4" more likely for our southernmost counties). Of course, this draws flash flooding and river flooding concerns over the forecast period.