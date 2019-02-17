Conference USA Men’s Basketball’s Final Four Bonus Play Games Announced

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Conference USA has announced its final pairings for each men’s basketball team’s final four games based on its pod seeding.
The Golden Eagles, winners of six in a row and nine of their last 11, are ranked third in the league standings.
Final tip-off times and television pairings will be announced Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
Full Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. No. 5 UAB (2 p.m.)
Sunday, March 3 at No. 2 WKU (TBA)
Wednesday, March 6 at No. 1 Old Dominion (TBA)
Saturday, March 9 vs. No. 4 UTSA (TBA)
