Conference USA Men’s Basketball’s Final Four Bonus Play Games Announced

Golden Eagles rank third in C-USA standings

By Rachel Richlinski and David Cohen | February 16, 2019 at 11:04 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:04 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Conference USA has announced its final pairings for each men’s basketball team’s final four games based on its pod seeding.

The Golden Eagles, winners of six in a row and nine of their last 11, are ranked third in the league standings.

Final tip-off times and television pairings will be announced Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

Full Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. No. 5 UAB (2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 3 at No. 2 WKU (TBA)

Wednesday, March 6 at No. 1 Old Dominion (TBA)

Saturday, March 9 vs. No. 4 UTSA (TBA)

