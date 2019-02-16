Summit to share vital information with parents about teen domestic violence

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - February is Teen Dating Violence Month, and while the smell of Valentine’s Day flowers is still in the air, advocates against teen domestic violence want young people to know the dangers of a bad relationship.
"It’s one of the things that’s not really talked about in the community, because it’s so taboo,” said Allison Hickman.
She is an advocate with Butterflies By Grace, Defined By Faith.
The non-profit organization’s aim is to empower women and teens whose lives are directly and indirectly impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as human trafficking, from all communities.
The Jackson educator hears the tragic stories from youth about the abuses they experience in the dating world.
“We have to make sure they know those signs, as well as their parents, so they can be able to help their peers out and their family out. So they can bridge the gap,” said Hickman.
The organization will hold its annual Teen/Parent Dating Violence Summit, offering information and resources, on Saturday.
Advocates offer signs that include a change in the teen’s behavior and grades, depression, isolation and a change in friends. The abuse can be verbal, emotional or sexual.
“If your friend, you know they’re being standoffish, they have a partner who is very controlling, texting them a lot of times during the day or night or something like that," added the advocated. “They tell them who they can hang with, who they can’t hang with all those things.”
Parents are often the last to find out when their children are in abusive relationships because they hide their injuries and don't tell.
The summit begins at 9 a.m., Saturday February 15, at Redeemer Church on Northside Drive.
