Ole Miss Baseball Rolls Past Wright State in Opener

After Johnson’s leadoff double to the wall, he was knocked in by a Grae Kessinger sac fly to center. Servideo, who reached on a walk, came home with still one down on another sac fly from the bat of Tyler Keenan, who had two RBI today. Olenek, who reached after being hit by a pitch, scored all the way from first on a Dillard double to the wall, and the Rebels claimed an eight-run advantage after six.