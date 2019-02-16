JPD’s first Uniform Crime Report meeting ends with no clear picture of city’s crime concerns

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - It was billed as a meeting that would go “straight to the numbers” that Jackson police provide to the FBI. But, officers with the city’s first Uniform Crime Report, from JPD headquarters, failed to disclose any specific numbers that would give residents a better picture of the city’s crime.
For nearly an hour, members of JPD’s command staff heard from officers from each of the city’s four precincts.
Each time, those officers spoke generally about crime trends.
“Going into week 2, we noticed our property crimes decrease 50 to 60 percent,” said the officer representing Precinct 1. “Week 3, it coincided with week 2.”
The lack of reference points makes it difficult for the average resident to know exactly what’s going on.
For example, property crimes consist of five different offenses: house burglary, business burglary, auto theft, auto burglary and grand larceny.
Chief James Davis addressed members of the department beforehand, telling them the genesis of the UCR meetings came from a desire to rectify “conflictions of up and down numbers,” which 3 On Your Side uncovered in January.
Our investigation, Pattern of Secrecy, revealed sudden drops in some crimes that coincide with dates and numbers the department released publicly on social media.
At the time, Davis said the crime stat issues stemmed from upgrading and downgrading certain offenses, but that doesn’t explain how more than two hundred grand larcenies disappeared one week and reappeared the next.
