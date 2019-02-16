Hinds Co. Sheriff Victor Mason faces new sexual harassment lawsuit

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason has been hit with another sexual harassment lawsuit.
The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court Friday by Janie Myles, a 20 year veteran of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
Myles claims Sheriff Mason sent text messages and made phone calls asking her for sexual favors.
When she refused, she says Mason transferred her to the Raymond Detention Center and took away job opportunities, including working at the State Fair.
The suit also alleges sexual and racial discrimination by the sheriff.
3 On Your Side reached out to Sheriff Mason for comment, but we have not received a response.
