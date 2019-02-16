FIRST ALERT: Rain Chances Are Ramping Up!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - We had a cold front drop south through the state today, and with the help of thick cloud cover, temperatures were unable to make it out of the 40s in many locations! Southern parts of the state, however, are still in the 60s and even near 70° as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures won't move much in the next few hours, and fog/few light showers will be possible for our Saturday evening. Overnight, a warm front will lift north through MS, allowing yet another warm-up.
Expect to wake up in the 60s, with some of us topping out near 70°! We'll be watching for another area of low pressure to drag a cold front east through MS yet again tomorrow, upping our rain chances especially Sunday evening and dropping our temperatures again into Monday.
This front will push south by Monday, keeping our rain chances limited during the day. Unfortunately, that front will set up shop just along the Gulf Coast. With the help of a few disturbances moving out of our SW flow, we will see plenty of opportunities for showers and thunderstorms this week. The highest rain totals are looking to be NE of I-20, with 3-6″ of rain possible over the next 7 days. 2-5″ will be likely south of the Interstate. All in all, flash flooding and river flooding will be a concern as we get into this very active 7-day stretch! Stay tuned for continued updates!
