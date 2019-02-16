FIRST ALERT: Rain Chances Are Ramping Up!

This front will push south by Monday, keeping our rain chances limited during the day. Unfortunately, that front will set up shop just along the Gulf Coast. With the help of a few disturbances moving out of our SW flow, we will see plenty of opportunities for showers and thunderstorms this week. The highest rain totals are looking to be NE of I-20, with 3-6″ of rain possible over the next 7 days. 2-5″ will be likely south of the Interstate. All in all, flash flooding and river flooding will be a concern as we get into this very active 7-day stretch! Stay tuned for continued updates!