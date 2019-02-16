Burglar found asleep at Vicksburg car dealership

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - On Friday February 15, 2019 around 9:17 a.m. Vicksburg Police responded to George Carr Dealership located at 2950 South Frontage Road in reference to an auto burglary.
Employees told police when they arrived at work, they discovered a man sitting in a Silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado who appeared to be asleep.
The male has been identified as 38-year-old Terry Glen Wooten, Jr.
In the back of Wooten’s truck officers found what appeared to be stolen items and asked him where the items came from.
He told the officers he got the items from vehicles on the dealership’s lot.
Wooten was taken in custody and transported to the Vicksburg Police Department.
After further investigation, he was charged with six counts of Auto Burglary. He will be arraigned Monday February 18, 2019 around 10:30 a.m. in the Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter.
Wooten is currently being held without bond in the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.
