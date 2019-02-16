Belhaven Heights residents concerned over rash of burglaries

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a rash of burglaries in the Belhaven Heights area. Eight burglaries have been reported this week to the Jackson Police Department.
One of the homes ransacked by burglars belongs to Michelle Engler.
"We were home for lunch and then we went back to work, and our neighbor called about an hour later saying that he had happen to see that our front door was wide open so he stepped in to make sure we weren't home, and noticed that there were some things that looked like they were missing," said Engler.
She says the items were valued at about two thousand dollars.
“Televisions, Xbox’s, games, unfortunately they grabbed a bag, a duffle bag out of our music room, which had several microphones in it. So that was really devastating as well,” said Engler.
Her home was broken into from the back window by her bedroom. The burglar smashed the window with a clay pot then stood on another one to enter her home.
Engler and other homeowners also suspect the burglars are familiar with the neighborhood. Specifically homes on Riverview, Monroe and Harding streets.
“We don't know who it is, but it's someone who's in this area. Because it's just these three streets in the heights seem to be getting hit the hardest,” said Engler.
A property owner who also grew up in the area says another woman told her she made eye contact with the burglar on a neighbor’s front steps. Later that day, her home was robbed. Engler says she has renter’s insurance which will help replace the stolen items. She says she will be installing bars on her windows and possibly cameras to deter future burglaries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.