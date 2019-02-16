Active hostage situation taking place in Clinton neighborhood

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - It has been confirmed that there is currently a “highly active domestic hostage situation” taking place in a Clinton neighborhood.
FBI, SWAT and Clinton PD are on the scene. They are waiting for negotiators to arrive.
According to Clinton PIO Mark Jones, family members are inside the house. He cannot confirm how many there are.
The incident started around 2:30 or 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
It is taking place on Foxhill Drive.
This is a developing story. We will provide more information when possible.
