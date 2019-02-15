TRAFFIC ALERT: Boling Street railroad crossing to be closed for repair

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Boling Street at the railroad crossing between Industrial Dr and Milwaukee St will be closed Tuesday, February 19 and Wednesday, February 20 to allow the Kansas City Southern Railroad to remove and reconstruct the railroad crossing.
Through traffic on Boling Street should use Interstate 220 between Exit 2 Clinton Blvd and Exit 3 Industrial Drive as a detour route.
Industrial Park truck traffic heading to businesses south of the railroad crossing should use Boling Street between Bullard Street and Milwaukee Street for business access.
All truck traffic restrictions on Boling Street will be waived while the crossing is closed.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.