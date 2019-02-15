Rash of burglaries reported at homes and apartments around Belhaven Heights

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An email send to residents of Belhaven Residential Management notifying them of a rash of burglaries at homes and apartments in Belhaven Heights.
According to the email, multiple homes and apartments were broken into this week between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The burglar breaks a window, enters and exits through a side or front door.
A home on Harding Street was burglarized Wednesday, February 13, two homes on Monroe Street were burglarized Thursday, February 14, and an apartment on Monroe was broken into Friday around lunchtime.
According to an eyewitness, who reported what she saw on the NextDoor app, said a young, black man wearing a hoodie was on foot seen trying to enter her neighbor’s house. She called police, but he ran through a backyard and jumped the fence. When the eyewitness returned home from work later that day, both her and her neighbor’s house had been ransacked.
This is very serious and you should be on alert. The activity seems to be concentrated in Belhaven Heights but all residents are being given this email in case this person(s) move out from their current location.
Please immediately call police AND our office if you notice any suspicious activity. If you see something suspicious, try safely to get a screen shot or video, especially of cars with a tag, or anything that could be helpful to the police.
