JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A mostly cloudy and warm day is ahead of us! We’re starting off mild in the 50s and should reach near 70° by this afternoon... we will also have the stray chance for a few showers.
A cold front will drop into the state late tonight into tomorrow morning, upping our rain chances in the evening and overnight hours and dropping our temperatures slightly for Saturday. That same front lifts back north as a warm front by the end of the weekend, however and then sets up shop along the Gulf Coast into the rest of the 7-day forecast.
This means an active and soggy forecast is ahead of us, with rain chances ramping up each and every day! 2-4″ of rain looks possible through the end of next week, and some locations north of I-20 could even pick up more than that. Stay tuned for continued updates!
