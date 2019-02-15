Provine town hall helps inform parents on TB, after student tested positive

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that a student at Provine High School tested positive for tuberculosis.
Representatives of that state agency along with JPS officials fielded questions and concerns from parents at a town hall meeting.
Thursday, we learned from state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers that the school was safe and the 200 people who need to be tested were notified on Monday. That number includes people outside of the school.
They were notified through a letter, says Byers. If they take the letter to the county health department they get tested for TB without charge.
“It’s important for us to identify those folks who may have TB, who may put other people at risk and identify them and get them tested. Get the case treated, get the individuals who are positive treated this is the kind of normal operations we do at the department of health,” said Byers.
Byers spent most of the evening reassuring parents. MSDH notified the school in late January when they identified the case. The department of health then took time to identify who were the people exposed to the individual with the active form of TB through their investigations.
He also says that there hasn’t been a report of TB after exposure to this case and the individual with the active form of TB didn’t contract it at the school.
The health department and the school are not releasing the student’s name or information for their protection and the protection of the other students.
Dorothy Greer left reassured that her children are safe at Provine.
"I feel good that my child goes here. And I wouldn't take her out because of that but, I just feel bad for the child or student that do have it. I feel good for what the Mississippi state department had to say and that's just how I feel very good and confident on what was said," said Greer.
Byers also says if parents weren't notified to get tested, they still can get tested at the county health department for $25.
They will be doing blood tests at the school next week. The health department says that it takes a while for TB to grow and have a positive culture for it.
It’s a curable disease but it takes time and weeks of medication. Some parents were worried that the school needed to be cleaned, but Byers said that the school wasn’t the cause of exposure.
“This is not a bacteria that grows quickly. So there’s a delay, it takes time. We’ve not identified where this individual contracted TB, but it wasn’t at the school. You need to have close, prolonged, daily exposure such as what occurred," said Byers.
It takes 8 to 10 weeks for the results for the test to come back.
