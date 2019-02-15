Progress along Capitol Street brings residents and commerce

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There is progress along a major downtown corridor where millions are being spent on Capitol Street.
New businesses are rising, and tenants are calling it home.
"I think life is already good downtown," said Weinstein Nelson Chief Administrative Officer Addison Henry Sr. "We're just coming to enhance it".
The Lafayette Louisiana executive is on a routine trip to Jackson overseeing the redevelopment of the Landmark building, a $36 million dollar investment.
The Lafayette Louisiana developer said the Corner Market Grocery store will be 17,000 square feet, offering gourmet lunches, prepared foods and other amenities.
"The Roberts grocery store we're gonna have it up and running by September, and then the construction for the residential will begin within the next 90 days," said Henry.
204 apartments will occupy the upper levels of the Landmark.
Commercial space will also fill the bottom level.
"I'm very excited for a grocery store to open across from my office," said CPA Logan Crosby.
The 29-year-old is watching the progress.
"I think it's great. I live in Clinton, but I've been looking into moving down here. Since I work here it would be so convenient. I really want downtown to be great," added Crosby.
According to Downtown Jackson Partners Interim President John Gomez, the Lamar Life Building is now open for business after its renovations.
Tenants began moving in this January.
Floors two through six will be commercial and retail space.
There are 23 apartments on floors seven through 11.
"This is one of the main cities and this downtown area needs to be rebuilt and built up, and it's a lot of people in Jackson that probably would enjoy coming downtown to shop," said Jackson resident Cassandra O'Quinn who works downtown.
Developers hope this is just the beginning for the transformation of one of the Capital City’s major corridors.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.