MSU’s McCowan Among Top 10 for Lisa Leslie Award

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan is one of 10 remaining candidates for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday. The finalists will be announced in early March.
The award is presented to the nation's top center in NCAA Division I. Five finalists will be presented to Lisa Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoophallawards.com.
The Brenham, Texas, native leads her team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.0 ppg and 13.7 rpg for the No. 5 Bulldogs. She is one of just two players in the SEC to be among the top 10 in the league in both scoring and rebounding, along with teammate and Katrina McClain candidate Anriel Howard.
McCowan holds the MSU record with 59 career double-doubles, including 20 this year, which is tied for third in the nation. She is the SEC’s active leader and MSU career record holder with 1,344 rebounds. McCowan leads the SEC and ranks second in the country in rebounding, and her field goal percentage (64.9 percent) tops the conference and is seventh nationally.
MSU travels to College Station on Sunday, February 17, to face Howard’s former school in Texas A&M. State and the No. 22/23 Aggies will tip off on SEC Network at 1 p.m.
2019 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates
Kalani Brown Baylor
Kristine Anigwe California
Channon Fluker CSU Northridge
Megan Gustafson Iowa
Beatrice Mompremier Miami (Fla.)
Hallie Thome Michigan
Teaira McCowan Mississippi State
Janelle Bailey North Carolina
Brianna Turner Notre Dame
Jordan Moore TCU
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2018-19 season*
