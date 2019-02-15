Mississippi Supreme court refuses to review three separate cases

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court refused Thursday to review a Jackson murder case.
22-year-old La’Darrian McCray was sentenced to life in prison for murder in the shooting death of Glentez Brown in 2014, and the attempted aggravated assault of Brown’s infant son.
The Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence last July. McCray claimed he had ineffective counsel and was convicted on circumstantial evidence.
The state Supreme Court also refused to review a robbery and kidnapping case in Madison County.
32-year-old Reginald Wallace pleaded guilty to armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in a 2011 case.
He was sentenced in the kidnapping of an employee and taking deposit bags from the Sand Dollar store. Wallace was granted an evidentiary hearing on his guilty plea in 2016. He claims his attorney did not effectively communicate the plea offer. He is serving 65 years.
Another refusal by The Mississippi Supreme Court to review the case of Christopher Wise in a Jackson murder. 31-year-old Wise was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years for the murder of Jerrell Brown in 2015.
According to court documents the shooting involved a drug deal. The Court of Appeals affirmed Wise’s conviction and sentence last year.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.