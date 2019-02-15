Man arrested for arson following north Mississippi furniture plant fire

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A man accused of setting fire to a north Mississippi furniture plant has been arrested.
A joint investigation between the Mississippi State Fire Marshal Office and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jason Lee Doss.
Doss is accused of setting a fire at American Furniture Manufacturing Company on Highway 15 North in Pontotoc County. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday, February 14.
He faces two counts of second degree arson. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Deputies said Doss applied for a job at American Furniture on Thursday, after he was fired from Delta Furniture for drinking on the job.
After being told by American Furniture to come back the next day, Doss went to the warehouse where he was caught on surveillance video crouching next to some furniture. Deputies believe he used a lighter to set fire to some of the product.
Several employees from American Furniture saw Doss near the fire and ran after him until police arrived and pointed police to where he went.
