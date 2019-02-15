Local attorney arrested a second time for drug possession

RICHLAND, MS (WLBT) - A local attorney was arrested by Richland police, for the second time, on Wednesday.
Jeffery Knight faces charges for felony drug possession of methamphetamine.
Knight was out on felony bond for his previous arrest, which occurred on December 5, 2017, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
That bond has been revoked, and he is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail. He will have his initial court appearance on February 20.
