Lawrence Roberts Named 2019 Mississippi State SEC Basketball Legend
By Rachel Richlinski and Matt Dunaway | February 15, 2019 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State basketball great Lawrence Roberts will be honored as the Bulldogs’ Allstate SEC Basketball Legend selection at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (March 13-17).

Roberts was a two-time All-SEC First-Team selection during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons at Mississippi State after he transferred from Baylor. He became MSU’s first consensus All-America First-Team honoree since Bailey Howell in the late 1950’s and was named SEC Player of the Year in 2003-04.

Roberts is one of four players to average a double-double in their MSU career. He was an instrumental part to the Bulldogs winning the 2004 SEC regular season title.

Roberts was a second round pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2005 NBA Draft before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he spent two seasons before spending several professional seasons in Europe.

2019 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends

Erwin Dudley (2000-03) – Alabama

Corey Beck (1992-95) – Arkansas

Mike Mitchell (1975-78) – Auburn

Livingston Chatman (1987-91) – Florida

Jumaine Jones (1997-99) – Georgia

Johnny Cox (1957-59) – Kentucky

Wayde Sims (2016-18) – LSU

Melvin Booker (1991-94) – Missouri

Lawrence Roberts (2003-05) – Mississippi State

Justin Reed (2001-04) – Ole Miss

Carlos Powell (2001-05) – South Carolina

Mike Jackson (1973-77) – Tennessee

Antoine Wright (2002-05) – Texas A&M

Derrick Byars (2005-07) – Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends

1999 Bailey Howell

2000 Jim Ashmore

2001 W.D. Stroud

2002 Jeff Malone

2003 Joe Dan Gold

2004 Greg Carter

2005 Jack Bouldin

2006 Rickey Brown

2007 Richard Williams

2008 Wiley Peck

2009 Tony Watts

2010 Kermit Davis

2011 Darryl Wilson

2012 Chuck Evans

2013 Horatio Webster

2014 Erick Dampier

2015 Doug Hutton

2016 Mario Austin

2017 Dontae’ Jones

2018 Ray White

2019 Lawrence Roberts

