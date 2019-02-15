Lawrence Roberts Named 2019 Mississippi State SEC Basketball Legend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State basketball great Lawrence Roberts will be honored as the Bulldogs’ Allstate SEC Basketball Legend selection at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (March 13-17).
Roberts was a two-time All-SEC First-Team selection during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons at Mississippi State after he transferred from Baylor. He became MSU’s first consensus All-America First-Team honoree since Bailey Howell in the late 1950’s and was named SEC Player of the Year in 2003-04.
Roberts is one of four players to average a double-double in their MSU career. He was an instrumental part to the Bulldogs winning the 2004 SEC regular season title.
Roberts was a second round pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2005 NBA Draft before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he spent two seasons before spending several professional seasons in Europe.
2019 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends
Erwin Dudley (2000-03) – Alabama
Corey Beck (1992-95) – Arkansas
Mike Mitchell (1975-78) – Auburn
Livingston Chatman (1987-91) – Florida
Jumaine Jones (1997-99) – Georgia
Johnny Cox (1957-59) – Kentucky
Wayde Sims (2016-18) – LSU
Melvin Booker (1991-94) – Missouri
Lawrence Roberts (2003-05) – Mississippi State
Justin Reed (2001-04) – Ole Miss
Carlos Powell (2001-05) – South Carolina
Mike Jackson (1973-77) – Tennessee
Antoine Wright (2002-05) – Texas A&M
Derrick Byars (2005-07) – Vanderbilt
Mississippi State Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends
1999 Bailey Howell
2000 Jim Ashmore
2001 W.D. Stroud
2002 Jeff Malone
2003 Joe Dan Gold
2004 Greg Carter
2005 Jack Bouldin
2006 Rickey Brown
2007 Richard Williams
2008 Wiley Peck
2009 Tony Watts
2010 Kermit Davis
2011 Darryl Wilson
2012 Chuck Evans
2013 Horatio Webster
2014 Erick Dampier
2015 Doug Hutton
2016 Mario Austin
2017 Dontae’ Jones
2018 Ray White
2019 Lawrence Roberts
