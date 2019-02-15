JPD searching for man accused of killing wife on Valentine’s Day

He drove away from the scene in a dark colored car and police are still looking for him.

By China Lee | February 15, 2019 at 12:46 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 6:49 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was killed.

Police say she was shot multiple times inside a home on Alexander Street. She has been identified as 48-year-old Virgil Martin.

Her husband, 41-year-old Marcell Martin has been identified by police as the suspect. He drove away in a dark colored car after the shooting and police are still looking for him.

According to Jackson police, they responded to the home for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

If you know where Marcell Martin is, please call CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update when more information is available.

