Exceptional Education students create business for Valentine’s Day

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A group of students creates their own business to spread cheer for Valentine’s Day.
Exceptional Education students at Madison Central High create paper flowers in their classes to help develop their motor skills and teamwork abilities.
It also helps with their math skills as they count and group flowers, preparing for a week of sales leading up to Valentine's Day.
Teachers also say this project improves social skills as the kids work the sales booth.
Kellie Fox, the Autistic Special Education teacher said, "it is our big vocational project for our Exceptional Ed Department. We have a little floral business that we started several years ago and the students actually make flowers, sell flowers, and they distribute the flowers, deliver them during school time. They are super excited. Actually they're super excited to be done. We've made over 1600 flowers."
Sean Brewer, Principal for Madison Central said, "this is planned out, procured, put together with students. They're taught motor skills and building this over a period of time, and doing 1600 flowers is a tremendous amount of work. It's a wonderful concept, idea, and project that's been put into place for a number of years. It's teaching some marketable skills to a population of students that can benefit from that for the rest of their lives."
Students and faculty at Madison Central can buy flowers in a variety of colors. Teachers help the students work the sales booth and they had plenty of business throughout the day.
Kellie Fox is also District High School Teacher of the Year.
