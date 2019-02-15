A couple grew a cabbage as big as a person

(CNN) – Remember the big cow from Australia? Now there’s a big cabbage down under.
An Australian couple has managed to grow one almost as big as a person.
The couple grew the giant vegetable, beginning last April, at their eco-tourism guest house in Tasmania.
They managed to keep out wallabies, possums, slugs and butterflies using wire fencing and a fine net.
Almost two weeks’ worth of coleslaw, German rotkohl (red cabbage) and salads were able to be made from the massive savoy.
The couple, Rosemary Norwood and her husband Sean Cadman, told CNN a “good, wet spring, good rainfall and hot weather in the early summer” all converged to produce the special cabbage.
“It doesn’t always work always work out like this,” she said.
