Consider This: We Can Be Better

However, people still complain that if we really cared about Mississippi, we wouldn’t point out the negatives. I guess we could be like the ostrich with his head in the sand, but we prefer to be like the Eagle that wants the state to soar. We care because we want more for our state. We want to be better. We are not accepting of mediocrity. We are not okay being worst on every list where we should be first. And we know to be better we must acknowledge our faults and then work together to fix them.