Chick-Fil-A in Madison closing for renovations

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - The fast food restaurant which boasts to have the highest volume and best performance in the southeast will close its doors Friday night for a fresh makeover.
The Chick-fil-A in Madison is shutting down for seven weeks, so the building can undergo a full renovation.
“We’re going to gut the entire building, we’re gonna completely rebuild the kitchen, we’re gonna completely redo the dining room," said owner and operator Chris Rosson. "But the first striking thing will be for the guests when they pull in, outside, we’ll have covered canopies for the guests to order under.”
Upgrades to the drive through, which can be busy at times, will be made. Residents will also see new furniture throughout the dining area, a new order counter, and a place for people to pick up online orders.
“In the end, it’s about how can we better serve our guests, how we can make the job easier for our team,” said Rosson.
The team of employees will still be paid while the work is being done. Some will work at other stores, do community service, or undergo training, but what will customers do when they shut down?
Loyal customers Gracie and Lilly Faith Bassett said, “I’m kind of upset, I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself. We can go to County Line or Flowood, but it’s going to be different not having this one so close.”
Just to show you how popular the Madison location is, Mississippi’s First Lady Deborah Bryant was there on Valentine’s Day buying lunch. It’s a popular spot with her family.
“I bring my grand-children here a good bit and they love it, so of course they like to play, so we just hunker down and stay for a while," said Bryant.
When asked if her grands will miss their favorite chicken, Bryant said, "I think so, they’ll just have to cope.”
They’re even adding a movie screen for family night. They hope to open the location back up near the first week of April.
According to owners, the Chick-fil-A in Madison also has the highest breakfast volume of any Chick-fil-A in the country.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.