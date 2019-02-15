Adams Co. man sentenced to 30 days for killing four dogs

ADAMS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - An Adams County man was sentenced to 30 days for shooting and killing four dogs.
According to Lt. Cal Green with Adams Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Elijah Gatlin plead guilty to cruelty to animals Thursday.
He admitted to shooting and killing four pit bulls that belonged to his sister-in-law on Canvasback Court in Adams County.
Authorities have only found one animal carcass, but they are working to find the others.
Police say there is no explanation for why he shot and killed these dogs.
He still has to pay the $500 bond, just wouldn’t release him until after he serves the next 30 days in jail.
