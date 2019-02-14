Ridgeland to waive fees for outstanding contempt of court warrants

If you have an arrest warrant with the Ridgeland Municipal Court or wish to find out if there is an active warrant for your arrest due to failing to appear in court, you may call Ridgeland Court Services at 601-853-2001. The Ridgeland Municipal Court Services office has extended their hours for this program and are open 7:00 am – 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday and is located at 115 West School Street in Ridgeland.