Rankin County toy store robber sentenced to 40 years in prison

The owner of the vehicle was determined to be Lewis who was a kitchen employee of an area restaurant. Lewis was located and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed items used during the robbery including the gun and clothing that matched the suspect in the video surveillance. Lewis was arrested. Law enforcement prepared a photo line-up and the toy store owner positively identified Lewis as the robber. Enhanced still images of the robbery from the video surveillance also revealed is was Lewis. When questioned by Flowood Police Officers Lewis made several incriminating statements regarding the robbery.