North Pike teacher charged with sexual battery involving student

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A North Pike High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual battery involving a student.
According to Chief Investigator Chris Bell with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Valeria Hart Freeman, of Summit, waived her probable cause hearing and was formally charged with sexual battery, concerning a situation involving a student at North Pike High School.
Teachers, law enforcement personnel and others in similar public positions are entitled to a probable cause hearing before they are charged with a crime.
Freeman turned herself into the sheriff’s department on Tuesday and was issued a $10,000 bond. She bonded out the same day.
North Pike School District Superintendent Dennis Penton confirmed that Freeman is no longer employed with North Pike High School.
Her case will be turned over to the next grand jury for either March or April.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
