Madison County drug dealer receives 40-year sentence

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County man received a 40-year-sentence for trafficking a controlled substance on Thursday.
Jeremiah Kelly, of Canton, will not be eligible for an early release. When he was arrested, officers found marijuana, cocaine, weapons, more than $150,000 in cash, and a ledger of those who purchased drugs from him in the past.
In December, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office heard several recorded conversations between Kelly and an inmate regarding a shipment of drugs that was arriving and how to receive and distribute them. Deputies kept Kelly under surveillance for several days until the shipment arrived.
Deputies executed warrants on several houses in Canton where they found drugs, money and guns. Kelly was arrested when he was found at one of the locations, where deputies found him in the master bedroom.
District Attorney Bramlett stated, “This is an example of outstanding work done by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. They should be applauded for all of the work they did in removing a major drug dealer from our streets. Removing Kelly from our society, which could be for the rest of his life, is removing one more major drug dealer from our community who seeks to sell their illegal and dangerous drugs to kids and others. As we have learned over many decades, drugs are a major component to other crimes. We simply will not tolerate drug dealers attempting to take over Madison and Rankin Counties. Law enforcement, judges and prosecutors will stand firm and united against people like Kelly.”
