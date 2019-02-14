Madison County drug dealer receives 40-year sentence

District Attorney Bramlett stated, “This is an example of outstanding work done by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. They should be applauded for all of the work they did in removing a major drug dealer from our streets. Removing Kelly from our society, which could be for the rest of his life, is removing one more major drug dealer from our community who seeks to sell their illegal and dangerous drugs to kids and others. As we have learned over many decades, drugs are a major component to other crimes. We simply will not tolerate drug dealers attempting to take over Madison and Rankin Counties. Law enforcement, judges and prosecutors will stand firm and united against people like Kelly.”