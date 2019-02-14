Jason Van Dyke: Ex-Chicago cop beaten by fellow prisoner, wife says

(CNN) – A former Chicago police officer who killed a black teenager in 2014 has been involved in an incident in prison.
Jason Van Dyke’s wife told the Chicago Sun-Times he was beaten by a fellow prisoner in his cell.
Van Dyke’s wife said the incident happened at the facility where he is housed.
Details on Van Dyke’s exact location were not given due to safety reasons but federal records show he is being held at a federal prison in Connecticut. He was also placed in general population.
“We are all petrified and in fear for Jason’s life,” Tiffany Van Dyke told the Sun-Times. “Jason just wants to serve his sentence. He does not want any trouble. I hope prison officials will take steps to rectify this right away. He never should have been in the general population.”
Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in October, and is serving a sentence of at least six years.
His attorneys say they have expressed concerns to the Illinois Department of Corrections and hope that they will act as expeditiously as possible to ensure he is safe.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.