Hinds County Election Commission to host voter forums

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Hinds County Election Commission will host two different Voter Information Forums on Tuesday, February 19.
Apostolic Restoration Ministries 1020 W McDowell Rd Jackson, MS 39204
6:30 PM hosted by Commissioners Zakiya Summers & Connie Little
Holy Ghost Baptist Church 203 West Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056
6:00 PM hosted by: Commissioners Toni Johnson & Yvonne Horton
The purposes of the forums are to provide important information about Hinds County Elections happening in 2019 and to educate voters about:
- The absentee voting process
- The affidavit voting process
- Voters’ rights
- The voting process within Hinds County in general
The public is encouraged to attend and participate. Anyone with questions about the forums or about Hinds County elections can contact the Hinds County Election Commission at (601) 968-6555.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.