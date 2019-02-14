First Alert Forecast: warm & breezy Valentine’s Day

EXTENDED FORECAST: Near the boundary, several weak systems will push, mainly to the north, of the area through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will go up slightly amid mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs will top out, generally, in the 60s. A cold front will slip southward, stalling along the Gulf Coast by Monday, offering rounds of rain amid highs in the 50s. More rain will move in through Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern turns unsettled throughout much of next week.