First Alert Forecast: warm & breezy Valentine’s Day

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken at times for your Thursday, but there will peeks of sun to mix in as well. Expect mild temperatures to persist, in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the afternoon. Winds will pick up through the day, gusting to 30-35 mph at times. A shower or two can’t be ruled overnight Thursday, into early Friday morning, but most will stay dry.
FRIDAY: A weak boundary will try to drop south into the area to start off the day; sparking a shower or two. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s to round out the work week.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Near the boundary, several weak systems will push, mainly to the north, of the area through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will go up slightly amid mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs will top out, generally, in the 60s. A cold front will slip southward, stalling along the Gulf Coast by Monday, offering rounds of rain amid highs in the 50s. More rain will move in through Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern turns unsettled throughout much of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
