Elementary school scholars get first hand knowledge of career choices

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - It’s never too early to start thinking about a career. That’s the idea behind Watkins Elementary School’s first Career and Health Fair Wednesday morning.
The kids got out of the classroom and into the parking lot to get up close and personal with Jackson firemen and police officers, to get hands on knowledge of what they do for a living.
School Counselor Tamela Orelus said, “Well, it starts on the elementary level. I know people may think that they’re too young to make career decision but they’re learning the basics with us. They’re the work habits such as doing their homework, respecting their teacher, parents and, you know, completing tasks because on a job, you have to be able to complete what you started.”
Also on hand to share career knowledge, nurses, dentists, the Jackson Zoo, Regions Bank, and local media representatives.
