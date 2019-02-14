City leaders voice opposition after high-speed chases in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Less than a week after Richland police chased a woman into Jackson for stealing two televisions from Walmart, which ended with her vehicle being crashed into a home, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is speaking out against chases on Jackson streets.
“These inter-jurisdictional chases have taken place at high speeds that have led to wrecks," said Mayor Lumumba. "There have been casualties as a result of these wrecks, and our infrastructure, as a city, does not support chasing within the city.”
Jackson police have a strict no-chase policy.
Agencies outside of Jackson are allowed to chase under current state laws.
Now, Mayor Lumumba says he’s contacting surrounding cities, hoping to persuade them not to chase on Jackson streets.
“Work with municipalities across jurisdictions in order to come to a resolution, that works toward a solution, that is at hand and beneficial to all municipalities,” he said.
While the mayor is seeking a political solution, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes seems to be advocating violence.
“It’s rocks, bricks and bottles, that’s the only way you’re going to stop this endangerment,” said Councilman Stokes.
Stokes says he also wants to sue Richland police for destruction of property in this most recent chase, and feels that could lead to state laws being changed.
“Changes come through the court system, that’s where we get relief," he said. "That’s why we’re saying we’re going to file a lawsuit, and we’ll let a judge make the determination.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.