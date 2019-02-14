Chicken truck overturns in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - MHP is responding to an accident in Rankin County after reports that a truck overturned, spilling dozens of live chickens onto the roadway.
MDOT has issued an alert saying that all lanes are blocked in both directions on Highway 18 at Highway 541 near Puckett.
No injuries have yet been reported.
MDOT expects the wreck to be cleared in 3 hours.
This is a developing story, we are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
