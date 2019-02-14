Annual Valentine’s Day blood drive happening at MS Blood Services

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) - The annual Valentine’s Day blood drive is happening today at MS Blood Services in Flowood.
WLBT’s Barbie Bassett and Marshall Ramsey are hosting this event.
You can donate blood between 7:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at 115 Tree Street in Flowood.
If you donate, you are entered to win a diamond bracelet, dinner for two ($150 value) and more.
Lunch will be provided by Flowood Raising Cane’s and candy will be given out to participants by Nandy’s Candy.
The event is sponsored by the Jackson Heart Clinic.
