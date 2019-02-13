Vicksburg leaders prepare for Mississippi River flooding

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi River is rising in Vicksburg, and it’s creating flooding concerns for residents.
Public works officials say the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 48 feet March 2nd, but they are seeing signs of water rising now. They believe preparation is the key to combat river flooding.
“This is the lowest point in the City of Vicksburg, and we are placing this wall up," said Public Works Official Percy Guy. “As the water continues to rise, we are going to move further on down in the City of Vicksburg and continue putting walls up exactly like this here.”
The Warren County emergency management team says the water is coming from snow and heavy rainfall from northern states.
“There is a lot of rain north of Vicksburg and it has to go somewhere, so the water runs into the river and it makes it rise. The more rain you get, the more water,” said Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Tracey Porter.
Emergency officials say at least seven roads in Warren County and Vicksburg have been temporarily shut down due to flooding.
County and city leaders want to point out that they have not issued any evacuation orders and there has been no damage from flooding. Still, they are asking people to prepare, especially in low lying areas, and those who live along the river.
“We are trying to keep people informed,” said Porter.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.