Senate approves bill extending duck hunting season

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The U.S. Senate approved a resolution package Tuesday that could extend duck hunting season to January 31st. The package would also include special hunts for military, veterans and youths.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service generally sets the duck hunting season deadline as the last Sunday in January.
The Natural Resource Management Act, which includes provisions authored by Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), was approved on a 92 to 8 vote.
“Sportsmen in Mississippi and across the country have long sought this change, and I hope we can finally get it done,” said Hyde-Smith.
Also listed in the legislation is a two-day special hunting period for youths and a separate two-day period for veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces.
Senator Hyde-Smith calls the additional days for service members, “a gesture of appreciation that can also generate additional economic activity in states where hunting is a way of life.”
The Migratory Bird Framework and Hunting Opportunities for Veterans Act, which is included in the The Natural Resource Management Act, was the first piece of legislation introduced by Hyde-Smith after becoming senator last year.
