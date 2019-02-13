Rifle carrying Jackson man pleads guilty to car jacking under Project EJECT

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Jackson man has plead guilty under Project EJECT to an armed carjacking he committed in December of 2017.
On December 11, 2017, 37-year-old Justin Derby crashed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection of Lynch Street and Highway 80. After hitting the car, Derby forced the driver out their vehicle and drove away.
Derby was carrying a military style rifle while carjacking the victim.
After later abandoning the vehicle, Derby was arrested. He will be sentenced on May 13th and, if convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for carjacking.
According to United States Attorney D. Michael Hurst, Jr., Project EJECT, which stands for Empower Justice Expel Crime Together, is a “holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.