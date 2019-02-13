New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, to visit Clinton in April

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will serve as the keynote speaker at Mississippi College’s Spring scholarship dinner on April 30.
One of the private university’s signature events, the dinners raised more than $3.6 million for MC student scholarships since 2008.
The dinner at Anderson Hall begins at 6 p.m. that Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Brees is expected to speak to students, and take questions from the media at a news conference.
Athletic Director Mike Jones is elated No. 9 will visit MC Choctaws Country. “What an honor it will be to have such a high-caliber athlete and human being as Drew Brees to come to our campus.”
There are strong Mississippi College links to the Saints. Former Choctaws football standout Fred McAfee is a New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame member. The Philadelphia, Mississippi native remains on the Saints staff in the personnel office.
It’s been a memorable 2018-19 season for Drew Brees and the Saints.
On October 8, 2018, Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time passing record of 71,940 yards. In a 43-19 triumph over the Washington Redskins, Drew led his team with three touchdown passes for 363 yards. His heroics before a “Monday Night Football” TV audience saw Brees boost his career mark to 499 touchdowns. He finished the game with 72,103 career yards that spans nearly 41 miles.
“It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now just because my career’s not done,” Brees told reporters. “There are still goals to be accomplished. There are still challenges to be met and I’m still focused on that.”
Tickets for the dinner cost $300 per person. Tables seating eight people will range from $2,000 to $5,000. A ticket deadline will be set at a later date.
For more information, visit mc.edu/banquet or contact Amy Rowan at 601-925-3257 or Rowan@mc.edu
