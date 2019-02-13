MS veteran accused of faking death, impregnating 14-yr-old

MOSS POINT, MS (WLBT) - Authorities are looking for a U.S. Army veteran who is believed to have faked his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid charges in Mississippi.
42-year-old Jacob Blair Scott has been accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old. DNA evidence proved that he is the father of the child.
Last summer, Orange Beach police found an abandoned dinghy that belonged to Scott. Inside the small boat was a note that read “I’m sorry” and Scott’s social security number. There was also a handgun tied to a rope.
Authorities searched unsuccessfully for Scott, noting that it was odd that there was no evidence of suicide. Only a small amount of blood was allegedly found on the dinghy.
Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from his retirement account and then disappeared days before he was set to plead guilty to charges related to the alleged rape of the 14-year-old. He has 14 sex charges against him in that case.
Information obtained from The Associated Press.
