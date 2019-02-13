Mississippi pension system plans rule change for elected officials

We certainly support our membership and retirees. However, as fiduciaries, we must always act in the best interest of the System. Today, the PERS Board of Trustees directed PERS staff to develop or amend regulations to be finalized by January 1, 2020, that would allow retirees to serve in the Mississippi Legislature without an adverse effect on their benefit, while following state law, federal law, and the Attorney General’s opinions, and while not jeopardizing the plan’s qualified tax status. While keeping in mind the best interest of the System and the System’s importance to our many members, we will respond to this direction from our board in a prudent manner.”

Ray Higgins, PERS Executive Director