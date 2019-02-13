Man crashes into own home in north Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side got exclusive video of a car that crashed into a north Jackson house Tuesday evening. It happened just before 6 p.m.
There is very heavy damage to a wall that appears to have enclosed a bedroom. The car and the house belongs to Patrick Phillips.
He said he was trying to avoid a head-on collision with another car as he approached his house.
“And I swerved, call myself swerved trying to miss him, but I ended up in the yard here,” said Phillips.
The Lincoln Town Car Phillips was driving had to be extracted from his house, leaving major structural damage to the home.
Jackson police are investigating.
