Madison Chick-Fil-A to close for renovations

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - The Chick-fil-a in Madison is closing for renovations starting Saturday, February 16th.
According to Operator Chris Rosson, the restaurant will be closed for 7- weeks while changes are made to give customers a better experience.
CHANGES TO BE MADE:
- No more orange cones in parking lot
- Covered drive-thru canopies added to outside of restaurant
- Brand new dining room design with new furniture
- New front counter and drive-thru area
- Brand new kitchen
- Movie screen added to dining room for family nights
- Two new ice cream machines
- Designated mobile order area set up
According to Rosson, all 110 team members at this location will be moved to other areas to work during this time. No employees will be laid off and nobody will draw unemployment.
The team members will be moved to other Chick-Fil-A locations or participate in additional training, or community service projects.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.